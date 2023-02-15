CBB analyst Andy Katz has Spartans safely in NCAA Tournament in latest bracket projection
Michigan State is safely dancing in Andy Katz’s latest NCAA Tournament projection released earlier this week.
Katz — who published the bracket projection on NCAA.com — has Michigan State as one of eight teams currently in the NCAA Tournament field of 68. The Spartans are currently slated as a No. 7 seed and projected to play No. 10 seed Florida Atlantic in a first round matchup in the South Region.
The other Big Ten teams listed in Katz’s bracket are: Purdue (No. 1 seed), Indiana (No. 4 seed), Illinois (No. 5 seed), Rutgers (No. 6 seed), Northwestern (No. 6 seed), Iowa (No. 7 seed) and Maryland (No. 7 seed).
Click here to see the complete bracket projection from Katz.
