After an extended voting period, the NFLPA has narrowly approved a new Collective Bargaining Agreement that ensures the 2020 season will not play out under the final year rules of the last CBA.

It also shifts attention from whether the CBA would pass to the question of whether the new league year will start as scheduled. As of now, the legal tampering window is set to open on Monday with free agents able to officially sign contracts when the new league year starts on Wednesday.

Given the widespread actions taken to stem the spread of COVID-19, including the closure of team facilities, there’s been plenty of people suggesting the league delay the start of the league year for an indefinite period. It is something that would have to be done with the approval of the NFLPA and discussions about doing so can go on in earnest now that the CBA vote has been tabulated.

Saints head coach and NFL Competition Committee member Sean Payton said he believes there will be a delay and we reported earlier this week that the NFL wanted to wait to discuss the matter with the NFLPA until after the vote. Now that it’s in, we may be getting another big announcement before Sunday is out.

With CBA vote in, attention shifts to start of 2020 league year originally appeared on Pro Football Talk