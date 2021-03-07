CB1: Even with year off, Va Tech’s Caleb Farley may be Cowboys top target

It is still over a month until the 2021 draft and the start of free agency is approaching quickly. While it is still unknown what the Dallas Cowboys’ plans are with the No. 10 pick, the likely selection feels like a cornerback. There are three top guys in Patrick Surtain II, Jaycee Horn, and Virginia Tech product Caleb Farley.

There will be a much clearer picture of the Cowboys’ draft plans after free agency when their remaining roster weaknesses are better known. For now, corner sits as the most apparent hole so a dive into why Caleb Farley might be the best of the three top contenders is a must.

Measurables (Unverified)

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 207 pounds

Stats (2019)

Tackles: 20 Total Tackles, 14 Solo Tackles Impact Plays: 4 Interceptions, 12 Pass Deflections

Games watched

Wake Forest (2019), Miami (2019), North Carolina (2019)

Strengths

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Extremely fluid athlete, moves extremely well in space and consistently shows lightning-quick feet that allow him to stay with anyone lined up across from him. Has fantastic ball skills, knows where to put himself when the ball is thrown and will go up or reach in for the ball at the perfect time, attacks the football with ease and uses his length well. Ideal size for the position and has a great build. Has mastered the art of the backpedal, extremely quick and can flip his hips into recovery or cut to the route very easily. Is not fooled by double moves or hesitation plays, stays all over his receiver. Besides taking poor angles to the ball his tackling is mostly good, shows that he can take guys down in the open field. Has a good feel for zones, passes off players well and quickness allows him to cover a lot of ground easily. Can easily run with anyone downfield, superb long speed for a corner of his size. True lockdown potential.

Weaknessess

Has trouble with comeback routes and hitches, doesn't break as quickly as one would like and will occasionally get turned around, more game reps will definitely help him in this area. Injuries may hold back his projection, has suffered multiple season-ending injuries in his time at Virginia Tech. With more and more game reps he will become more and more familiar with different route concepts, has so much room to grow and get better. Instincts will just need to improve with time, will get caught out of position here and there, can struggle when plays move out of structure. Can take some poor angles to the ball at times.

Grading

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

Coverage Skills: 14/15 Instincts: 8.5/10 Fluidity: 4/5 Ball Skills: 9/10 Tackling/Run Support: 8/10 Recovery: 4/5 Change of Direction: 4/5 Frame: 4.5/5 Versatility: 4/5 Consistency: 4/5 Round Grade: 8.467/10 (1st Round Value)

Player summary

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Caleb Farley was one of the premier cornerbacks in the 2019 season. He was far and away my No. 1-rated corner from the summer and since he opted out he will end up staying there. Farley is a superb athlete and is relatively new to the position (switched during his first year at Virginia Tech). Farley shows great instincts and ball skills for someone so new to the position and still has so much room to grow. He has the ideal frame and build for a top-tier prospect. Farley checks all the boxes and many of his issues should resolve themselves with more experience. He is a top 5 player for me in the 2021 class.

Fit with the Cowboys

Caleb Farley would be the ideal selection assuming he ends up falling that far. With Trevon Diggs still growing into his potential having another high-upside corner across from him could terrify opposing offenses, but make no mistake, Farley is no boom or bust player. He is an elite athlete and non-scheme-dependent player who could be one of the premier corners in the league within his first few years. He is relatively new to the position and still has so much room to grow. The trickiest part of this is figuring out a scenario where Farley ends up falling to the Cowboys. His athletic testing will likely be off the charts and may end up pushing him further up teams boards. Both the Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos who are picking No. 4 overall and No. 9 overall respectively profile as cornerback-needy teams. On the chance both teams pass on Farley, the Cowboys should be sprinting the card to the podium to take him.

