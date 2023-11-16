CB West vs. CB South: A rivalry of friendship, respect in PIAA district semifinal

A rivalry that's a true rivalry, with little nastiness, no social media mess — just football.

That's what we'll get Friday night (7) at War Memorial Field on the Doylestown campus of Central Bucks West when the Bucks take on CB South in a PIAA District One Class 6A semifinal. It's the first time the sister schools in the district will meet in the playoffs.

The winner advances to next Friday's district title game against the winner of the Downingtown East/Downingtown West game. The loser's season will end.

Hello again from CB South to CB West

"Tell Jack I said 'Hey,' " CB South senior two-way lineman Rolan Hess said of West standout senior Jack Williams when he heard Williams would also be interviewed for this story.

Central Bucks West players react after their overtime win against Garnet Valley in the PIAA District One Class 6A quarterfinals last Friday.

"We played against each other in middle school and a bunch of times in high school and we're friends. We talk a lot during games, but it's all good stuff. It's fun."

Williams, an admitted talker, concurred.

"I know some of their guys from growing up and playing against them," Williams said. "And that's going to make this game even more fun.

"Rolan and I talk on the field and away from the field and he's a good friend. But once the game starts, it's just football and you're both trying to win."

It's a big rivalry, but no 'bad blood' in Central Bucks

The Central Bucks School District's five middle schools — Holicong, Lenape, Tamanend, Tohickon and Unami — feed the three high schools (CB East, South and West).

Tamanend and Unami students go to South for high school. Lenape and a portion of Tohickon head to West, while Holicong and a portion of Tohickon go to East.

CB West's Williams enjoying ride: Playing key role for unbeaten Central Bucks West

So there's more of a direct rivalry between East and West simply because there's more interaction in the middle schools and a longer history. South didn't open its doors until 2004.

"Nobody from our middle schools go to South and the same for them," CB West senior quarterback Cooper Taylor said. "But you do know some of their guys from playing against them in middle school or in youth football and whenever we play them it's a great game.

"This game is probably the biggest one between the two schools because it's the (district) semifinals."

Central Bucks West against Central Bucks South during their football game at Central Bucks West High School in Doylestown on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

CB West won the first time vs. CB South

Both sides believe the Bucks' 40-29 win over the Titans on Oct. 20 (when both teams were 8-0) is yesterday's news. Friday, more will be on the line.

West is unbeaten at 12-0 and 11-1 South has the one blemish thanks to the Bucks.

"That loss was a tough one to get over, but I told the team if they play their cards right and keep working hard maybe we can get a rematch with them in the district playoffs," CB South head coach Tom Hetrick said.

"And that's what happened and we're excited about the opportunity. And, this game has an interesting dynamic. A lot of the kids know each other, but there isn't any bad blood between them.

CB South, West, East players share bond: These 6 high school players were on championship Lenape youth football team

"As a coach, West is just the next team we play. It's a big game because it's the third round of the district playoffs. That's how you have to look at it."

Does CB West winning earlier even matter?

This is the first time the Titans have reached the district semifinals since the school opened 20 seasons ago. The Bucks made the district final last year, losing to Garnet Valley.

"These are the district playoffs and you just try to survive and advance," CB West head coach Rob Rowan said. "You're 0-0 every week and you hope to come out 1-0.

"We're getting ready for another great game against South. We're obviously very familiar with each other and there is a tremendous amount of respect between their coaching staff and ours. Tom does a great job and his kids are so well-coached. As an opposing coach, you appreciate that.

"The fact we beat them the first time doesn't matter now."

Central Bucks West's Jack Williams (7) leads the way against Central Bucks South during their football game in Doylestown on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Friday does matter: 'Both teams want to win'

"We're all excited for the rematch and that it's against a rival makes it that much better," CB South senior defensive back Sebastian Pacchione said. "I played against some of their guys in Pop Warner League football and you see them at other games.

"It's a good rivalry that's an on-the-field rivalry with two good teams playing each other. That's how it should be."

Indeed. No off-the-field shenanigans is refreshing.

Central Bucks South head coach Tom Hetrick will lead his team against CB West in Friday's PIAA District One Class 6A semifinals.

"It's about the football," CB West junior running back Ryan Clemens said. "I played youth football at Lenape Valley with some of their guys — (quarterback) Owen Pinkerton and (lineman) Nick Micewski — and we're friends.

"Both teams want to win and it will come down to who plays better."

An electric atmosphere in Central Bucks

War Memorial Stadium will be packed Friday night, reminiscent of the glory days of West when the Bucks were dominating the state in football with three consecutive PIAA championships in the late 1990s (1997-99).

"The crowd for both teams will be great and it's just kind of crazy because we've never made it this far," CB South senior running back Anthony Leonardi said. "To be in the semifinals is unbelievable and it's even more meaningful because we're playing a rival.

"I played against some of their guys like Cooper Taylor and Jack Williams when I was younger and in middle school and they're really good dudes. This game is going to be fun to play."

Central Bucks West head coach Rob Rowan hugs a member of his coaching staff following their team's win against Garnet Valley in a District One Class 6A quarterfinal football game at War Memorial Field in Doylestown Borough on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Bucks advance to the semifinals after defeating the Jaguars 28-27 in overtime.

