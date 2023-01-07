CB Tyler Scott committs to Auburn during All-American Bowl

Auburn has landed one of its top remaining targets in cornerback Tyler Scott.

Scott, who signed with Auburn during the early signing period, announced his commitment Saturday during the All-American Bowl.

He may be a three-star prospect but has an offer list that shows just how coveted he was. Auburn beat out Alabama, Tennesee, USC, Texas, Michigan, and other top programs for the Mableton, Georgia product.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Scott originally committed to Arkansas State back on June 15 but blew up during his senior season and backed off his pledge. He is the No. 446 overall player and No. 43 cornerback in the 247Sports Composite ranking.

He is also the No. 46 player from Georgia but after a strong showing at the All-American Bowl, he could be soon getting a bump.

He joins an impressive defensive back class for Auburn that is headlined by four-star cornerback Kayin Lee. Three-star prospects Colton Hood and JC Hart round out the haul at cornerback.

Secondary coaches Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff also landed four-star safeties Sylvester Smith and Terrance Love to round out the defensive back room.

With the addition of Scott, Auburn now has the No. 19 recruiting class in the 247Sports team recruiting ranking.

Tyler Scott commits to Hugh Freeze and Auburn. pic.twitter.com/Jmskd8pAa1 — Tommy Yarrish (@tommy_yarrish) January 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire