CB Trayvon Mullen expected to see first defensive snaps of season

The Arizona Cardinals are finally ready to use cornerback Trayon Mullen on defense.

Through the first three weeks of the season, Mullen has been inactive twice and then played only on special teams.

That will change in Week 4 as the Cardinals prepare for the Carolina Panthers.

Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph told reporters after practice that Mullen would “absolutely” get defensive snaps this week.

Mullen was acquired via trade before the season from the Las Vegas Raiders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. He had an injured toe when he arrived and had not been with the team in camp, so he had to get healthy and did not practice for the first time until two weeks ago.

At 6-2 and 200 lbs, he will add length to the defensive backfield. Byron Murphy has played well. Marco Wilson had a great game last week. Jace Whittaker played a lot last week but struggled. The Cardinals have used three standard elevations on Whittaker this season already to bring him up from the practice squad. Those have been used up.

Now is the time for Mullen, at least until Antonio Hamilton returns, which is probably at least a couple of weeks away.

