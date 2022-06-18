CB Steven Nelson calls Texans’ offseason program ‘one of the hardest’ he has seen

Steven Nelson has seen his share of offseason workouts across the NFL.

The former Kansas City Chiefs third-round cornerback was with the AFC West club through the 2018 season. After playing for Andy Reid, Nelson played two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers coached by Mike Tomlin. Last year, Nelson was with the Philadelphia Eagles, led by rookie coach Nick Sirianni, who led the NFC East club to a wildcard berth.

The 29-year-old completed offseason workouts — including organized team activities and mandatory minicamp — with the Houston Texans, and had a positive review.

“By far one of the hardest otas/mini camps I’ve ever been [a part] of,” Nelson wrote on Twitter. “Can’t wait to see it all pay off.”

Coach Lovie Smith told reporters on June 14 that what made the offseason program successful to that point was the players’ willingness to be coached.

“When we started the off-season program, we asked the guys to show up every day and let us coach you up,” said Smith. “Let our strength and conditioning staff build you up. They’ve done all of that. Our program, the guys have bought into that, and they’re following.”

Official dates for training camp have yet to be announced, but the Texans are among the 28 NFL teams that can report no earlier than July 26.

