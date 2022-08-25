CB Steven Nelson brings consistency and stability to Texans defense

When the Houston Texans take the field on Thursday for their final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium, a lot of eyes will be focused on the defensive side of the ball at rookie Derek Stingley.

The third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft will get a chance to play more than the 17 total snaps he played in the win over the 24-20 Texans win over the Los Angeles Rams last week.

While many will be focused on whatever matchup Stingley has drawn, on the opposite side of the field will be a veteran who has made a living in the NFL by being one of the most intelligent players in today’s game.

Cornerback Steven Nelson, who signed a two-year, $10 million deal in the offseason, brings the stability needed for the Lovie Smith-coached defense.

Consistency has been the key for the eight-year veteran who has averaged at least 15 starts per season in the last four he has played with the Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles.

Many were not surprised when the Texans signed Nelson as coach Smith made it clear in the off-season that the cornerback position would be the first upgrade made during his tenure.

“Our play at the cornerback position last year was not good enough,” said coach Smith. “It’s as simple as that. If we brought somebody back, we have faith in them. We think they can fit into the mix in some kind of way. But that’s a position we’ll continue to look to improve. We can’t play the type of football that we want to play until we get better at the cornerback position, I will say that.”

Signing Nelson is also good for the Texans’ offensive side of the ball. His constant battles against his old college teammate Brandin Cooks are a must-see every time they line up across from one another.

“Steve, I played with him in college. He’s played a lot of ball, guy is smart,” said Cooks before training camp began.

His intelligence and work ethic has also rubbed off on Derek Stingley as the rookie finds himself consistently talking to him on the sidelines during practice.

“Just being a guy, he could come to, whether it’s on or off the field,” said Nelson about his relationship with Stingley. “That’s what I had in Eric Berry (Kansas City Chiefs) when I was in my rookie campaign. Just kind of being a big brother figure to him, and the rest is history. He can play ball the way he’s supposed to play ball.”

