CB Stephon Gilmore open to returning to Patriots

Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore did not rule out a return to the New England Patriots when asked by Barstool Sports at the Tom Brady Patriots Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday.

Gilmore had a tremendously successful run in New England. He played for the organization from 2017-2019 and earned two Pro Bowl nods and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year award. He recorded 11 interceptions and 185 combined tackles in 56 games during his Patriots tenure.

His last stop was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and he recorded 68 tackles and two interceptions on the year. At 33 years old, Gilmore is looking for his next NFL opportunity. Could it be in New England?

“You never know,” said Gilmore.

Stephon Gilmore asked by ⁦⁦@barstoolsports⁩ if he could return to the #Patriots: “You never know.” pic.twitter.com/ZUAAE1F9kp — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) June 12, 2024

It remains to be seen if this will happen, as the Patriots have a formidable secondary as it stands.

Nevertheless, Gilmore’s return would add another piece to an already loaded defensive unit, and a reunion would certainly be a low-risk, high-reward move.

Story originally appeared on Patriots Wire