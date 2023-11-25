CB South's Hetrick, Szarko most deserving of District One football championship

WARRINGTON — They first coached together on Larry Greene's staff at Central Bucks East in 1999, with Tom Hetrick coaching the running backs and Bart Szarko serving as the offensive coordinator.

Twenty-four years later, with Hetrick as head coach at Central Bucks South and Szarko the offensive coordinator, they led the fifth-seeded Titans to their first District One championship by defeating sixth-seeded Downingtown West 27-7 to take the 6A title Friday night at Titan Stadium.

CB South (13-1) will face the winner of Saturday's game between powerhouse St. Joseph's Prep and Nazareth next weekend in the PIAA semifinals at a site and time to be announced.

Central Bucks South offensive coordinator Bart Szarko, left, and head coach Tom Hetrick call the offense over after a touchdown during the Titans' 27-7 win in Friday's District One Class 6A championship football game against Downingtown West.

Szarko has been on the South coaching staff for each of the 115 victories over 20 years that the school has been in existence. He was the first head coach from 2004-09, then assisted Dave Rackovan from 2010-13 and Hetrick since 2014.

"That, to me, is a very exciting thing," said Hetrick afterward. "He's been coaching longer than me. He started this football program."

Szarko used words like "surreal" and "amazing" to describe winning the district.

"It's a great feeling," Szarko said. "I don't know if tomorrow it's going to hit me a little different than right now, but I'm just on Cloud Nine like 'Did this really happen?' It's great to be one of the final four teams 6A in the state of Pennsylvania."

Hetrick coached with Greene at CB East and Pennsbury, then joined Szarko in his final year as South head coach (2009) when Greene retired. He stayed on as the offensive line coach with Rackovan and took over as Rackovan's successor 10 seasons ago.

"Five years ago I wasn't sure if I was going to stay (at South because) I was getting recruited by private schools," said senior offensive tackle Collin Goetter, a Monmouth commit. "Hetrick convinced me. He had like a two-hour meeting with me. From that moment on, I would run through a brick wall for this guy."

Hetrick emphasized how the "dynamic and the chemistry between my coaches and that team is a unique thing" and downplayed that he should be the focus of a story Friday. But he also grasped the significance of what had just happened.

"I've been a part of really cool individual games, but this is the top one," Hetrick said. "It's the single most important game I've ever been a part of."

And to think South came into 2023 with an 0-5 record in Hetrick's five trips to the district playoffs.

Central Bucks South head coach Tom Hetrick talks to his team before facing Downingtown West in the District One Class 6A championship football game.

"The kids were excited to hand me my first playoff win (three) weeks ago," Hetrick said. "That meant something to me. But here we are four wins later and they won the district championship. Crazy stuff."

The players understand what Hetrick and Szarko mean to the CB South football team.

"They, for sure, deserved it," said junior quarterback Owen Pinkerton. "They've been waiting for a team like this and they got it and we got it for them."

"They bust their butt every single day," said junior Danny Gies, who returned a pair of fourth-quarter interceptions deep into Downingtown West territory. "I bet they're on top of the world right now. …. Szarko knows how to read a defense and we just run the ball down people's throats. That's what wins those games."

Hetrick and Szarko clearly appreciate what the other does.

"I'm just so happy for Tom and I'm thankful for him," Szarko said. "He's involved heavily on both sides of the ball, but he lets myself do my thing game day with the plays (and) he lets (defensive coordinator) Johnny Cataldo do his thing game day. I really appreciate that."

Offensive coordinator Bart Szarko receives congratulations after Central Bucks South defeated Downingtown West 27-7 on Friday night to win the PIAA District One Class 6A championship.

CB South, whose best season before now was Szarko's 11-1 squad featuring Eric Reynolds that fell to Downingtown West 45-38 in the 2007 quarterfinals, finds itself in uncharted waters from Hetrick and Szarko to the players.

"They're the most important thing in this program," Goetter said. "I mean, they've had some tougher years, but the culture they've set is CB South culture. I've never seen a whole coaching staff be more dedicated to putting every fiber into the game."

