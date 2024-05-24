CB South's Goetter, CB East's Donnelly to play in Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday

The 67th Big 33 Football Classic on Sunday will feature two area standouts in Central Bucks South's Collin Goetter and CB East's Jack Donnelly.

Goetter, an offensive lineman headed to Monmouth University, and Donnelly, a tight end who will play at the University of Pennsylvania, will try and help Pennsylvania continue its dominance over the top players from Maryland at Cumberland Valley High School beginning at 7 p.m.

Central Bucks East senior tight end Jack Donnelly will play in Sunday's Big 33 Football Classic.

"I'm very proud of the fact that two Central Bucks players are playing in the game," said CB East head coach John Donnelly, Jack's dad.

"The game is a great showcase and a lot of fun for the players and coaches."

Both Goetter and Donnelly were first-team Courier Times/Intelligencer selections last season.

The Pennsylvania all-stars hold a 15-3 edge over Maryland in the annual all-star game, including a 31-27 win last year, its fourth straight.

The Big 33 Classic is famous for the fact that every Super Bowl has included at least one player that played in the game as a high school senior.

Central Bucks South senior offensive lineman will play in Sunday's Big 33 Football Classic.

Central Bucks East's Donnelly head coach of winning East team

Last Sunday, Donnelly was the head coach of the in-state East-West big-school all-star game, which was also held at Cumberland Valley and won 15-14 by the East.

"You had a lot of really good football players from east of the Susquehanna River against really good football players from west of the Susquehanna," Donnelly said.

"Our roster was made up of players from (Class) 4A, 5A and 6A. They also had a small-school game for A, 2A and 3A kids.

"We only had four practices, so that was a little tough, but all of the kids did a great job."

Amir Major (running back) and Dillon Hastings (long snapper) from North Penn played in the game as well as CB East kicker Jack Corrigan and Souderton wide receiver Danny Dyches.

