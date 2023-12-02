CB South sees season end against St. Joseph's Prep juggernaut

LANSDALE — There are no surprises at this time of the year for big-school high school football teams in the eastern part of the state.

When December rolls around, the St. Joseph's Prep roadblock goes up.

And it was up in a big way Saturday afternoon when Central Bucks South had to tangle with the Hawks in a PIAA Class 6A semifinal at North Penn's Crawford Stadium. That's the fate of the District One champ, in this case, South, as the next round usually has Prep standing in the way.

Central Bucks South defensive end Jeremy Collachi, left, running back Anthony Leonardi, center, and linebacker Sean Moskowitz, console one another following a loss to St. Joseph's Prep in a PIAA Class 6A state semifinal football game, on Saturday, December 2, 2023, at North Penn High School in Towamencin. The Titans fell to the Hawks 49-0, bringing an end to their state playoff run.

The outcome wasn't unexpected as Prep blanked the Titans 49-0 in what was another dominating effort.

"That's just the way it is," CB South senior offensive tackle Collin Goetter said. "The system is how the system is and you just play the next team in front of you."

When that team is Prep, though, things get really tough. The Hawks, who have players from three states on their roster, are heading back to their 10th PIAA state final in the last 11 seasons and will be looking for their eighth title. They'll face North Allegheny (District Seven) in the title game after the Tigers defeated Harrisburg (District Three) 24-14 in the other Class 6A semifinal Saturday.

Over the last six seasons, Prep has lost to two Pennsylvania teams, La Salle High in the 2021 Philadelphia Catholic League playoffs playoffs and Mount Lebanon in the 2021 PIAA Class 6A state championship game, and won four state titles.

This season, the Hawks are 8-0 against Pennsylvania teams and have outscored them 381-53.

"I'll play against anybody and that's how the rest of our guys feel, too," Goetter said. "Prep is a really good team, but we got ready for them like we did anyone else this season.

"And this loss doesn't take anything away from what we did."

Very true, and the Titans, who finished 13-2, did plenty.

"My teammates and I, when we got to South, we knew we wanted to create a legacy and be remembered," Goetter said. "And that's what we did.

Pinkerton quietly leads Titans: Pinkerton, CB South enjoying dream football run

"This season, (head) Coach Hetrick got his first playoff win, we won our first road playoff game ever, we beat (CB) West after losing to them during the (regular) season and we won the school's first district title (in football).

"There is a lot for all of us to be proud of."

As far as the game, the Hawks took control early by scoring on the opening kickoff and then found the end zone on all five of their first-half possessions to take a 42-0 lead to the break, forcing the second half to be played under the "Mercy Rule" with a running clock.

Titans take district title: CB South tops Downingtown West to earn crown

A big highlight for the Titans came in the fourth quarter when senior running back Anthony Leonardi eclipsed the 2,000-yard rushing mark for the season.

Leonardi, who had a 52-yard scamper on South's first play from scrimmage, needed 76 yards coming in to reach 2,000 and he finished with 83 yards on the ground.

"I'm so proud of all these guys and I told them don't forget what you've accomplished," South head coach Tom Hetrick said. "High school football is about boys making memories they'll keep and can talk about when they're men and this group made plenty of memories."

Game Balls

Collin Goetter, CB South, senior. The burly offensive tackle, who will play his college football at Monmouth University, had the big block that sprung Leonardi for his 52-yard run early on and neutralized whichever Prep defender he was up against.

Anthony Leonardi, CB South, senior. He needed 76 rushing yards coming in (not an easy feat against a Prep defense) for 2,000 for the season and finished with 83 to eclipse the impressive number.

Samaj Jones, Saint Joe's Prep, senior. The quarterback, and University of Cincinnati commit, only played the first half and threw just five passes, but he completed all of them for 77 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Hetrick, Szarko lead way for CB South: Coaching duo most deserving of District One football championship

Drew Markol: dmarkol@theintell.com; @dmarkol

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: CB South's dream season ends with loss to Prep in PIAA semifinals