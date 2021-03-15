CB Ronald Darby agrees to three-year, $30 million contract with Denver Broncos

Broncos reached agreement with former WFT and Eagles CB Ronald Darby, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2021

The #Broncos are giving CB Ronald Darby a 3-year, $30M deal, source said, with $19.5M fully guaranteed. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2021

The Washington Football Team was reportedly very interested in keeping cornerback Ronald Darby around this offseason, but with the free-agency market at the cornerback position as weak as it is, it is not a shock to see him find a new team.

The Denver Broncos are reportedly giving him a three-year contract and hoping to bolster their secondary after releasing CB A.J. Bouye earlier this offseason.

For Washington, this is a tough break, as Darby played extremely well for them on a one-year contract in 2020. With Kendall Fuller locked down for the future, Washington will now need to look to fill a major hole in the secondary.

List