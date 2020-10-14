CB Robert Jackson signed from Browns’ practice squad

Faced with an opening on the active roster with CB Greedy Williams going on injured reserve, the Cleveland Browns chose to promote from within. The Browns signed cornerback Robert Jackson off the team’s practice squad and to the active 53-man roster on Wednesday.

Jackson has seen this movie before. The follically gifted CB bounced between the Browns’ active roster and practice squad in 2019 and has been with the team for the last two seasons in some capacity.

The move bolsters the CB depth on the active roster. It also leaves an opening on the practice squad. With QB Garrett Gilbert now gone, the Browns still have just two quarterbacks on the roster, Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum.