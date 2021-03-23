CB Robert Alford will make league minimum in 2021 for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Robert Alford last week. That was no surprise because of his injuries the last two seasons and his scheduled cap hit. They then re-signed him, which might have come as a surprise to many.

However, he isn’t going to make a ton of money in 2021. According to the NFLPA database, Alford’s salary for the coming season is $990,000, which is the minimum salary for a player with between 4-6 credited years in the league. It is not known yet whether the team guaranteed any of his salary (considering he hasn’t played a down in two seasons, that seems unlikely) or if he was given any signing bonus (also probably unlikely).

Because he also carries a dead cap hit of $1.5 million, his previous and current contract will count just under $2.5 million against the cap this coming season.

Alford signed a three-year, $22.5 million deal in 2019 but suffered a season-ending injury in training camp each year he has been here. He broke his leg in 2019 and tore a pectoral muscle in 2020. He looked good in camp before the injuries.

The Cardinals have paid him $15 million already.

It makes sense to bring him back on a minimum deal because he has a ceiling of being a quality cornerback and he has been in the defensive system for two years.

As of now, he projects as a starter at cornerback with Byron Murphy, as the Cardinals have not made any other moves at the position since free agency began.

List

2021 Cardinals free agent tracker: Additions, departures, re-signings, tenders, trades

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



