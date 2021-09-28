CB Quinton Dunbar signing with Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are apparently adding veteran cornerback help. After he was scheduled to have a workout, Quinton Dunbar is signing with the team, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The signing did not happen before the NFL released its transaction report, so we do not know what other roster moves the Cardinals are making to accommodate him.

Dunbar has been in the league since 2015 when he entered the league as an undrafted rookie out of Florida.

The 6-2, 202-lb corner played five seasons in Washington and then was traded in 2020 to the Seattle Seahawks. He signed in the offseason with the Detroit Lions as a free agent but was cut in August.

He has 10 career interceptions, with a career-high four in 2019.

He has played in 64 career games, starting 31.

He is talented but also has had issues with durability. In six NFL seasons, he has been on injured reserve twice and never has played a full 16-game season.

Rapoport’s tweet suggests that Dunbar is signing to join the team on the active roster. That might not be the case.

According to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM’s John Gambadoro, it is likely a signing to the practice squad.

A practice squad signing would mean he would have time to learn the defense but already be with the team should the need to promote him arise.

