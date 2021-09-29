CB Quinton Dunbar among 6 players to try out for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals hosted six players on Tuesday for workouts, according to the NFL transaction report. One was cornerback Quinton Dunbar, who is reportedly signing with the team, although it might only be to the practice squad.

Dunbar is a six-year veteran who played for the Seattle Seahawks last season.

With injuries on the offensive line, they brought in four linemen and the other player other than Dunbar was a defensive back.

But who are the other players who worked out for Arizona?

OL Hroniss Grasu

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Grasu is an interior lineman who has played in the league since 2015. He was a third-round pick in 2015 of the Chicago Bears.

He has bounced around, spending time with the Bears, Ravens, Dolphins, Panthers, Titans and 49ers. He played nine games for the 49ers last season, starting three.

Danny Isidora

David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

Isidora, a guard, was drafted in the fifth round in 2017 by the Minnesota Vikings. He has played in 25 games. starting six.

The 6-3, 306-pounder has spent time with the Vikings, Dolphins, Chiefs, Steelers and Texans.

OL Zack Johnson

Mark Hoffman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Johnson is a 6-6, 315-lb guard who entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2020 out of North Dakota State.

He spent last season with the Green Bay Packer on their practice squad and was with them in training camp before being cut in August.

DB Sherrick McManis

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

McManis is a 12-year vet who has been a standout on special teams. He spent the last nine seasons with the Chicago Bears.

With Antonio Hamilton getting signed to the active roster, McManis can be depth for special teams if they need it.

C Jordan Meredith

(AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Meredith is an undrafted rookie center out of Western Kentucky. He spent the offseason with the Los Angeles Rams. He is 6-3 and 302 lbs.

