A CB prospect for the Colts in each round of the 2021 draft

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of positions to address during the 2021 NFL draft, which is now just over a week away. Cornerback is among the top needs on the defensive side of the ball.

Currently sitting with six picks in the draft, it is likely the Colts are going to move back from the No. 21 overall pick. We highlighted some of the trades that could go down if Indy does move back.

The Colts cornerback room isn’t a massive need. But if we’re taking a long-term view at the position, some youth could be targeted in the draft. They re-signed Xavier Rhodes and T.J. Carrie to one-year deals while Marvell Tell is expected to join the group after opting out of the 2020 season.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Colts grab a cornerback they like on Day 2 of the draft, but here’s a look at a prospect in each round for Indy:

Round 1

Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

It should be noted that Horn isn't expected to make it to No. 21 overall, but there is a chance it happens. The former Gamecock has the size, length and athleticism to be a starter with the Colts for years. He's a willing tackler in the run game and makes smooth adjustments to the ball in the air. Though he wasn't a senior, Horn's profile fits very closely to what Chris Ballard likes in his cornerbacks. It just remains to be seen if Ballard will use a first-round pick at the position. Other Round 1 CB prospects: Patrick Surtain, Caleb Farley, Greg Newsome

Round 2

Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse

It's easy to see why Melifonwu fits what the Colts want in a cornerback. He has exceptional size, length and tackling skills. He's constantly making plays on the ball and has shown plenty of prowess working in zone coverage. Because of his size and physicality, some might want him to move to safety, but that versatility only helps his case. He was also a Senior Bowl participant, which we know is a big deal for Chris Ballard. Other Round 2 CB prospects: Asante Samuel Jr., Tyson Campbell

Round 3

Aaron Robinson, UCF

The Colts don't have a third-round pick after the trade for Carson Wentz but no one would be surprised if they found a way to get that back. Robinson is an interesting prospect because he doesn't necessarily fit the height or length thresholds the Colts seemingly like in their cornerbacks. But he's a physical cornerback who has experience playing both in the slot and on the boundary. He's a solid tackler and is active in the run game. Robinson recorded 22 passes defended in his final 22 starts with UCF.

Round 4

Benjamin St-Juste, Minnesota

St-Juste enters the draft with plenty of concerns but what he does well is what might intrigue the Colts. He has the size and length that Ballard will be looking for in his cornerbacks. Many draft analysts cite his tackling ability and work in zone coverage as strengths of his game. That, along with his athletic traits, might be enough to get Ballard to consider him on Day 3. St-Juste also had a good week at the Senior Bowl.

Round 5

Camryn Bynum, California

Bynum is a strong fit for the Colts defense. He's one of the best run defenders in the class and is likely best suited for zone defense. He has good size and length but his struggles with deep speed. Bynum is a high character prospect who was a two-time team captain at California. He wouldn't be a starter right away, but Bynum is the type of prospect Ballard likes.

Round 6

Isreal Mukuamu, South Carolina

Mukuamu brings massive size (6'4", 214 pounds) and length (80.75" wingspan) to the position. Some expect a move to safety thanks to his ball skills and ability to tackle. There is no doubt that Mukuamu would be a developmental prospect for the Colts but he has the physical demeanor that could make him a strong pick on Day 3. Mukuamu's size, physicality and ball skills make him a high-upside pick for the Colts.

Round 7

Brandon Stephens, SMU

Stephens is a bit of a sleeper in this class, but he certainly has interesting traits for the Colts to consider late on Day 3. He's a massive cornerback (6'0", 213) with the type of length Ballard likes (32" arms). Stephens had great ball production with double-digit passes defended in each of the last two seasons. He only has two years of playing cornerback—he transitioned from running back starting in 2019. Stephens was a team captain in 2020 and while he would be a project, he has intriguing traits to consider on Day 3.

