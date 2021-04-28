CB prospect Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19, will not attend draft

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jess Root
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

One of the most talented cornerback prospects in the NFL draft this year is Virginia Tech’s Caleb Farley. It has been an interesting year leading up to the 2021 NFL draft and just got a little more interesting.

After originally being confirmed as one of 13 draft prospects slated to attend the first round of the draft Thursday evening, Farley will no longer be attending.

He tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning. He will watch the draft at home in North Carolina while quarantining.

Farley’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said Farley is completely asymptomatic.

Farley opted out of the 2020 season because of the pandemic. He had recent back surgery to repair a bulging disc and, while his agent expects him to be drafted in the top 20 of the first round, some believe he might actually fall completely out of the first round.

Testing positive for the virus just adds another complication to things.

The NFL draft begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:


Previous shows:


and


Recommended Stories

  • Cowboys bail on No. 10 in full, 3-round 2021 mock draft with trades

    A full, 3-round mock draft simulates how the first two days of the 2021 NFL draft might go, based on perceived needs and values.

  • Five NFL prospects who could be surprise first-round draft picks

    There are always surprises in the first round of the NFL draft, but scouting complications caused by the pandemic could mean more uncertainty.

  • Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasts three home runs vs. Washington Nationals

    Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 22, does something his Hall of Fame father never did with his three-homer game vs. Washington Nationals.

  • Game Recap: Timberwolves 114, Rockets 107

    The Timberwolves defeated the Rockets, 114-107. Karl-Anthony Towns led all scorers with 31 points, seven rebounds, five assists for the Timberwolves, while Anthony Edwards added 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals in the victory. Christian Wood tallied 24 points, 18 rebounds and five assists for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 19-44 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 15-47.

  • Rockies finally win on the road, beat Giants 7-5 in 10

    Ryan McMahon and C.J. Cron hit back-to-back home runs in the 10th inning and the Colorado Rockies finally won on the road, beating the San Francisco Giants 7-5 Tuesday night. Garrett Hampson also went deep for Colorado, and Charlie Blackmon added two hits and two RBIs. The Rockies lost their first seven away from Coors Field but manager Bud Black’s ballclub avoided joining the 2009 Washington Nationals, the 2006 Kansas City Royals and the 2003 Detroit Tigers as the only teams in the modern era to drop their first eight road games.

  • CG: NYY@BAL - 4/27/21

    Condensed Game: Aaron Judge, Kyle Higashioka and Giancarlo Stanton belted solo home runs to lead the Yankees to a 5-1 win over the Orioles

  • Should the Saints trade up for Virginia Tech corner Caleb Farley?

    The Saints may have to trade in the 2021 NFL draft to address their need at cornerback, and Virginia Tech prospect Caleb Farley is appealing

  • When is 2021 NFL Draft: Dates, start time, schedule, TV channel, draft order, how to watch

    Will Trevor Lawrence be picked first overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars? How many quarterbacks will be taken in the first round? These questions will soon be answered as the 2021 NFL Draft is right around the corner. NBC Sports has you covered with all you need to know about this year’s draft coverage including the

  • With nine Chargers draft picks, GM Tom Telesco's work is no day at the beach

    The Chargers have nine draft picks, including the 13th in Round 1, which means general manager Tom Telesco is going to have a busy three days on the job.

  • NFL draft 2021 predictions: the stars, the surprises and the lower-round gems

    Our writers take a look at the best prospects coming out of college, and which teams need to get it right in the coming days NFL commissioner Roger Goodell (bottom left) will welcome Kyle Pitts, Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Jaycee Horn into the league in the coming days. Composite: AP; The News & Observer via AP; USA TODAY Sports Trevor Lawrence has the potential to be the next ... Andrew Luck. Both are/were smart, athletic quarterbacks able to play within the rhythm and flow of the system or create off-script. Luck was never quite able to hit his Elway-like potential. By the time the team around him was good enough to compete, his body gave out. But for six seasons (particularly the first three) he dragged a rotating cast of mediocrity into playoff contention. Lawrence has similar talent. OC Justin Herbert. They are both tall, athletic playmakers who can hurt defenses with either their arm or legs. TF Tom Brady. Lawrence’s blend of athleticism, quick processing time and precision is so unique that’s it is unfair to compare his skill set to anyone. So I’ll go with the most successful quarterback of all-time, because Lawrence is a bonafide winner. MJ A luckier Luck? When the Indianapolis Colts chose Luck he was expected to be the Next Peyton Manning. Obviously, there was no way to live up to those expectations, but he was one of the better quarterbacks in the league before injury led him to retire at age 29. Lawrence’s ceiling feels like Luck’s career minus the early retirement, which I’m sure the Jacksonville Jaguars would take in a heartbeat. HF The best quarterback not named Trevor Lawrence is ... Zach Wilson, BYU. OK, so the answer is really Justin Fields but let’s give Jets fans some hope and sayWilson. Did he play against a poor schedule last season? Sure. But did he show a knack for improvisation? Absolutely. Wilson’s lack of traditional stick-slide-throw mechanics makes his projection as a pro prospect tricky. But it was the same with Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen entering the league. OC Justin Fields, Ohio State. He has all the arm strength, accuracy, toughness, and intangibles you could want from a franchise quarterback and has got the job done on the biggest stages. What sets him apart from every other top quarterback in this year’s class – including Trevor Lawrence – is his ability as a runner. TF Fields. He has a rocket arm and can craft plays out of nowhere. Whatever team drafts him is landing a prospect with a Patrick Mahomes-like ceiling. MJ Talent-wise, it’s Fields although he will certainly not go second (possibly not even third). It’s even possible that the disclosure that his impressive college run happened while he was managing epilepsy could make some teams less likely to consider him. Their loss. HF The best non-quarterback in the draft is... Jaycee Horn, cornerback, South Carolina. For the sake of diversity, let’s look away from Kyle Pitts. Horn is a feisty cornerback with the size to match against outside receivers, tight ends, flex into the slot, or even to line up as a safety. OC Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida State. He may be listed as a tight end but at 6ft 5in and 245lbs, he moves like a wide receiver and will create nightmares for any defense. Pitts is far too fast and too agile for linebackers to keep up with, but too big and strong for cornerbacks to stop. TF Pitts. Forget about being the best receiving tight end in this draft by a mile, Pitts is the best receiver in this class, period. He has great hands and jaw-dropping speed (a 4.4sec 40 at his Pro Day ). Pitts will be a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses. MJ Everyone will mention Pitts, and rightfully so, but what if the best non-quarterback in the draft isn’t going to be chosen because of their ability to catch touchdowns but for the far-dirtier job of protecting the quarterback? Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell isn’t going to be a fantasy stud like Pitts but in real-game situations, he could be invaluable. HF One bold prediction ... The Dallas Cowboys trade up to No 4. Team owner/GM Jerry Jones is said to be “infatuated” with Kyle Pitts (something he denies). The tight end will be on the board at No 4 and Atlanta will be more than open to making a deal for the right price. OC Justin Fields will be the most successful quarterback in this year’s class. Not only does he have the aforementioned skills as a passer and as a runner, but he will most likely land in the best situation for immediate results based off most mock draft predictions. TF The NFL is letting a collection of current and former players announce their teams’ day two selections. At least one of them will be visibly disappointed when announcing the pick. MJ The New England Patriots will actually trade up. Things have gone topsy-turvy in the NFL since Tom Brady won a ring in Tampa Bay. The Patriots broke the bank in free agency and are now stacked at every position except (presuming an unlikely Cam Newton resurgence) the most important one. They normally trade down but they could (and should) be looking for a first-round QB on Thursday. HF Which team is most in need of a good draft ... Zach Wilson is likely to be the cornerstone of the Jets’ rebuild. Photograph: Rick Bowmer/AP Seattle Seahawks. There are four basic rules to having a good draft in the 2020s: don’t overdraft running backs; don’t overdraft off-ball linebackers; don’t overdraft old players; don’t overdraft tweeners. The Seahawks have fallen foul of every rule in recent years, sometimes multiple times within the same draft. With Russell Wilson’s future on the line, they need to get it right this year. OC The New York Jets are starting a major rebuild and the pressure is on general manger Joe Douglas to construct a winning team. The Jets have 10 draft picks, six of which are in the first 110 picks. After trading away cornerstone players Jamal Adams, Leonard Williams and Sam Darnold, it is time for Douglas to begin a new era in New York and that starts with which quarterback the team takes with the No 2 overall pick. TF San Francisco 49ers. They traded away future first-round picks just to move up nine spots. It still seems insane. Simply put, the quarterback Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch select has to work out. MJ The draft isn’t all about those sexy top picks, it’s about reloading for the future. The Philadelphia Eagles have the most picks in this draft, although many of them are in the later rounds, and they’re going to need to hit a lot of them if they don’t want to get stuck like Sisyphus in the “under construction” portion of a perpetual rebuild. HF A lower-round gem to watch ... Jordan Smith, edge, UAB. A former big-time recruit, Smith moved to small school UAB after being suspended by Florida. In Alabama, he blossomed into one of the most ferocious pass-rushers in the country. All arms and burst, he is a classic dip-and-rip pass-rusher wrapped up in a 6ft 7in body. He is expected to be a third-round pick and could prove a steal for a team looking for more pass-rushing oomph. OC Quinn Meinerz, center, Wisconsin-Whitewater. He is likely to be a day two pick but has the potential to be one of the better offensive linemen in this year’s class. Meinerz held up against some of the top defensive players in the country at the Senior Bowl and many linemen from small schools have had very successful careers. TF Cade Johnson, wide receiver, South Dakota State. Highly productive but already under the radar thanks to the size of his school, Johnson skipped 2020 due to Covid-19. But then he swooped back into draft season by winning the one-on-ones at the Senior Bowl. MJ Wanna feel old? Available in this year’s draft is Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr, who has inherited the skills of his father Asante Sr, a first-team All-Pro cornerback back in 2007 and 2010. The problem is that he’s considered undersized in the modern NFL, at 5ft 10in and 184lb. If he gets drafted into the right system, expect him to flourish. HF The team that drafted best last year was ... Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs, Bucs, and Washington deserve plaudits for finding top-line stars and quality depth, the hallmark of a strong draft. But the Bengals managed to pair both of those while finding a true franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow, provided the Cincy can add the tools to keep him healthy during his prime. OC The Baltimore Ravens drafted multiple players that made an impact as rookies, most notably linebacker Patrick Queen and running back JK Dobbins. TF Washington. Chase Young will be tormenting quarterbacks for next decade. Third-round rusher Antonio Gibson had a productive season with 11 touchdowns. But it is seventh-round safety Kamren Curl, increasingly disruptive in 11 starts, who may be the steal of the 2020 draft. MJ It feels like cheating to say the Cincinnati Bengals since they landed the No 1 pick in the Joe Burrow Draft. Before he was hurt, Burrow was showing signs of being the franchise quarterback everybody thought he was. Plus, they got productive wide receiver Tee Higgins and his 908 receiving yards and linebacker Logan Wilson, who had his moments before suffering a season-ending injury. HF The top five will be … 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Dallas Cowboys (from Atlanta Falcons) 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. OC ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Trey Lance, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. TF ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Justin Fields, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. MJ ** 1) Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars 2) Zach Wilson, New York Jets 3) Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers 4) Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons 5) Penei Sewell, Cincinnati Bengals. HF

  • No, the Dolphins shouldn’t regret outcome of 2020 spending spree

    No, the Dolphins shouldn't regret outcome of 2020 spending spree

  • Mike McCarthy: Dak Prescott has made a lot of progress in his rehab

    A video was posted on social media earlier this month showing Dak Prescott throwing passes. Four weeks later, the Cowboys quarterback continues to progress. “Where we sit right now, we couldn’t be happier,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “I’m sure you all get peeks out on the field. [more]

  • Cowboys News: Jerry talks Pitts ‘infatuation,’ Sean Lee’s future, Dak’s progress

    Also, last-minute mock mania, how COVID affected scouting, how history says Dallas will draft, and Jerry's star-clad helicopter.

  • Kamaru Usman's KO of Jorge Masvidal stunned the MMA world

    Usman put Masvidal's lights out.

  • Rob Gronkowski sets world record before University of Arizona spring game

    Gronk had one thing he wanted to do before serving as honorary coach for his alma mater's spring game: set a world record.

  • NBA roundup: Nets win showdown with Suns

    Kyrie Irving had 34 points with 12 assists and Kevin Durant scored 33 points after a brief time away as the Brooklyn Nets earned a 128-119 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Sunday in a showdown between two of the top teams in the NBA. Blake Griffin scored 16 points, as the Nets backed up their standing as the top team in the Eastern Conference. Devin Booker scored 36 for Phoenix while Deandre Ayton scored 20 with 13 rebounds as the Suns dropped consecutive games for the first time since January.

  • Barcelona test can be a platform to success in claycourt season: Nadal

    The 34-year-old, who claimed a record-extending 12th Barcelona title, suffered a back injury in Melbourne earlier this year before he was beaten by Tsitsipas in the Australian Open quarter-finals. But the Spaniard, who will be looking for a 14th French Open crown when the claycourt Grand Slam begins on May 30, showed he was returning to his battling best on Sunday, saving a match point before going on to winning his first title of 2021.

  • Dana White: Kamaru Usman will fight Colby Covington next

    UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman made the fourth consecutive defense of his title at UFC 261 on Saturday night. Only moments removed from the fight, UFC president Dana White reiterated that Colby Covington would be next for the champ. Usman's win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 was a rematch. Now, he's tasked with another rematch in Covington. "The fight between him and Colby Covington is one of the greatest fights I've ever seen. Those two stood in there toe to toe, blasting each until Colby went down with a broken jaw," White said at the UFC 261 post-fight press conference. "The clear cut guy right now [for Usman] is Colby. We'll see how all these other things play out for the next contender, but there's no doubt that Colby Covington is the next guy." Covington was in attendance at UFC 261, never wasting a moment to put Usman down and calling Masvidal a "journeyman," discounting him as a worthy challenger. And though he lost to Usman in their first fight, Covington discredited Usman's victory over him too. “I’m going to take him down into deep waters. I’m going to take him down and I’m going to finish him. There are no more fake nut shots next time," said Covington. "I have new coaches now. I have a new team behind me. Before, there was so much drama at my old gym. People were screaming at me. I couldn’t get my training time in," he continued. “What has to go different is I have to put a higher pace on him next time. I didn’t put enough pace on him last time and just keep my hands up. I know I’m going to get my hand raised when I fight him.” For his part, Usman wasn't quick to jump at a rematch with Covington or any other fight when prodded at the post-fight press conference. His lone commitment was to spending some quality time with his daughter, whom he was away from for several weeks to train for the Masvidal fight. Dana White tweets video of Chris Weidman’s fight-ending leg snap Dana White: Kamaru Usman is one of the greatest ever (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Doncic scores 39 points as short-handed Mavs pound Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) To Steve Kerr, Dallas looked like a team in the playoffs while Golden State remained stuck in an exhibition game. Luka Doncic scored 39 points and the short-handed Mavericks jumped on Golden State from the start to thump the Warriors 133-103 on Tuesday night.

  • Tennis-Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to claim 12th Barcelona Open title

    Having collected his first title of the 2021 season, Nadal, 34, will leapfrog Russian Daniil Medvedev to take back the world number two spot in the updated ATP rankings on Monday. Nadal was on the brink of defeat in the 10th game of the final set but recovered to win three straight games to overcome Monte Carlo champion Tsitsipas after three hours and 38 minutes -- making it the longest ATP Tour match of the year. Tsitsipas, who won his previous meeting with the Spaniard in the Australian Open quarter-finals in February, fought hard to stay in the match and saved two match points before winning the second-set tiebreak to force the decider.