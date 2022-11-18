CB Patrick Peterson reacts to WR Justin Jefferson's one-handed catch vs Bills
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson talks 2022 NFL season, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, and more.
The Philadelphia Eagles reveal jersey numbers for midseason additions Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the Colts
Raiders offensive line ranked at No. 21 after Week 10
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.
New Madden updates features Jaylen Waddle's signature celebration
In this week's Four Verts column, Charles McDonald looks at the NFL's divergent McDaniels, the Bucs' resurgence and a draft that may not be as loaded as we thought.
"Since my departure with the Colts was so abrupt and really not for a good reason, I no longer have a feeling of pride with my rings," Jansen said.
Titans running back Derrick Henry did a little bit of everything on Thursday night. Henry ran for 87 yards — which made him the first back in the league to hit 1,000 rushing yards for the season — and a touchdown while also catching two passes for 45 yards. Those are his typical roles in [more]
"At first you say, ‘This is weird, this is crazy,’ but then the more you really thought about it, it made sense.”
The NFL moved Sunday’s game between the Browns and Bills from Buffalo to Detroit, due to a snowstorm resulting in amounts measured in feet, not inches. Some Browns fans are crying foul. As the argument goes, playing in the snow benefits the Browns and their run-heavy offense. Thus, the NFL decided to “help” Buffalo end [more]
Sean McDermott rules three #Bills players out vs. #Browns:
Tyreek Hill is having a career year. Who cares? That’s irrelevant when we analyze the Chiefs’ trade, and here’s why.
The Eagles sent a clear message both to the team and the rest of the NFL about their expectations this season.
The back-to-back MVP is fresh off his best performance of the season.
The MMQB's Albert Breer shares insight about the perspective on Mac Jones from NFL executives, and how the Patriots can get the second-year QB going in the second half of the season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) Fans usually expect a passing duel when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs (7-2) won't have Mecole Hardman and likely will be missing JuJu Smith-Schuster for the prime-time showdown. Hardman was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an abdominal injury.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll learned several important lessons during his time as a Patriots assistant coach that he's putting to good use in his new job.
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
With the season on the line, the Packers produced a thoroughly disappointing performance against the Titans. Matt LaFleur: "It's extremely disappointing."
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) When Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel roams the sideline, his hands are usually relaxed in the pockets of his sweatpants. ''Mike's not your stereotypical head coach,'' quarterback Tua Tagovailoa said. McDaniel showed his optimism during an early conversation with Tagovailoa, when the first-year coach promised to get '' greatness '' out of the Dolphins' young quarterback.
In the aftermath of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr‘s emotional press conference following last Sunday’s loss to the Colts, there was some speculation that Carr was talking about tight end Darren Waller when calling out teammates’ effort. Carr said Wednesday that wasn’t the case. But the quarterback and Waller still talked it out, according to the [more]