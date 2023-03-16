CB Patrick Peterson calls it an honor to be part of Steelers organization

Brand new Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Patrick Peterson signed his contract on Thursday and addressed the media for the first time as a member of the team. Fans know Peterson well from the times during his career when the Steelers took on either the Arizona Cardinals or Minnesota Vikings.

Peterson talked about what it was like going against the Steelers, even on the road and how the fans came out and supported the team. Peterson said it is an honor to finally get to play for this franchise and it was clear listening to him he has the utmost respect for what it means to be a part of this team.

Peterson joins the Steelers as a replacement for Cameron Sutton who signed a free-agent contract with the Detroit Lions. Is Peterson an upgrade? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

