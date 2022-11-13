CB Noah Igbinoghene leads Dolphins’ list of inactives vs. Browns

The Miami Dolphins are set to play in their 10th regular season game under new head coach Mike McDaniel, as they’re hosting the Cleveland Browns in Week 10.

For the matchup, the Dolphins have listed six players as inactive, including cornerback Noah Igbinoghene.

Joining Igbinoghene on this list are quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, tight end Hunter Long and wide River Cracraft.

Bridgewater is reported to be dealing with a chronic knee issue that will keep him out of this game. Rookie Skylar Thompson will step in as the backup.

Interestingly, Ezukanma has yet to make his NFL debut.

