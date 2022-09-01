CB Michael Jackson earned a spot on Seahawks roster by being himself

Cornerback Michael Jackson was one of the lucky players on Tuesday to remain with the team after the Seattle Seahawks trimmed their roster to the mandated 53-man limit.

Jackson was originally selected by the Cowboys in the 2019 NFL draft but signed with the Lions later that year. Ahead of the 2020 season, he was traded to the Patriots and spent most of the year on the practice squad. He was signed by Seattle last September as a practice-squad member and earned himself a future contract this January.

“It’s a journey,” Jackson told reporters during his press conference on Wednesday. “It is one of those things where I always believed there was light at the end of the tunnel. It’s just the beginning, I can’t stop now.”

Jackson has impressed throughout camp and was asked what the key has been to his success.

“I was just being me, I didn’t try to be anyone else,” Jackson said. “I worked hard and prepared my body and mind. All of those mental reps that I got last year for the whole season, all of that went into play.”

Jackson’s next big chance to prove himself will come Monday, Sept. 12 when the Seahawks host the Broncos to open their season.

Related

Russell Wilson, Broncos agree to massive 5-year contract extension

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire