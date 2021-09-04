CB Maurice Canady survived regime change to prove starting-caliber value to Cowboys

Maurice Canady was a 2016 draft product, drafted 20 picks after the Dallas Cowboys selected Anthony Brown in the sixth round. The former Baltimore product spent the 2019 season playing for both the Ravens and New York Jets. He signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys the same day the club inked Brown to his three-year extension in 2020, only he has yet to suit up for the team. Instead, he opted out of the season over Covid-19 concerns, having his contract toll to 2021.

He has just four career starts and spent a lot of time bouncing back and forth on the Ravens roster between IR stints. He was picked up on waivers by the Jets last November.

An interesting note, the Ravens must have liked him to some degree as not once but twice they used one of their two in-season IR activations on him, in 2017 and 2018.

Our player profile series continues with No. 31, CB Maurice Canady.

Background Details

Jersey No.: 31 Position: Cornerback Age: 27 Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 193 pounds Hometown: Richmond, Virginia High School: Varina College: Virginia Draft: 2016, 6th Round, No. 209 overall Acquired: 2020 free agency

Stats and Salary

Baltimore Ravens + NY Jets Year Games Starts Pass Deflections Interceptions Forced Fumbles Fumble Recoveries Sacks TFLs Tackles 2020 - - - - - - - - - 2019 13 3 5 1 0 0 0 1 46 2018 7 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 2017 8 1 1 0 3 1 0 2 27 2016 4 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 2

Salary Details From OverTheCap Year Base Salary Prorated SB Roster Bonus Cap Number Age 2021 $990,000 $200,000 $100,000 $1,271,250 27





(AP Photo/LM Otero)

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Evan Habeeb-USA TODAY Sports

Player Profile

Canady was signed by the short-lived Mike Nolan regime, so there was no surefire roster spot waiting for him once Dan Quinn was hired and the secondary coaching responsibility went from Mo Linguist to Joe Whitt, Jr. However Canady didn't really leave the decision to them, standing out throughout the offseason work and carrying that into training camp. It hasn't been announced, but it will be interesting to see if Canady has jumped incumbent slot corner Jourdan Lewis for the starting gig, as the club inked Lewis to a three-year extension this offseason. Canady seems to be something Dallas has struggled to find, a corner with a nose for the football. He's made several sensational grabs through camp and even in the intersquad practice against the Los Angeles Rams. The staff preaches turnovers, so it will be shocking if he doesn't get the chance to prove his worth with regular season snaps. Pro Football Focus graded him a top 30 corner in his limited snaps (393) for the 2019 season and it appears they were on to something. The Cowboys coaching staff feels they have discovered a late bloomer, capable of helping the necessary transition from one of the worst defenses in club history. “I never played defense until I got to college,” the Richmond native said. “I’ve always been an offensive player, so from my perspective, my ball skills, I think I’m a receiver.”

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

