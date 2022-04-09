Round 3 leaderboard:

CB Mark Gilbert officially back with the Lions

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
Cornerback Mark Gilbert is officially back with the Detroit Lions for a second season. Gilbert signed his exclusive rights free agent tender offer on Friday, per the NFL’s transaction wire.

Gilbert appeared in eight games for the Lions in 2021, playing sparingly on defense but a little more involved on special teams. The 24-year-old joined the Lions in October after being signed off the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad. He notched three total tackles.

As an exclusive rights free agent, or ERFA, Gilbert will earn the NFL minimum in 2022 and will become a restricted free agent after the season.

