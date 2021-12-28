CB Marco Wilson’s status unknown, other injured players day-to-day

The Arizona Cardinals are dealing with a number of injuries. Three key players missed the game on Sunday and two exited with injuries.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave some updates on Monday when he spoke with reporters about the status of those players.

The most concerning injury is to cornerback Marco Wilson, who hurt his shoulder on Saturday. Kingsbury didn’t say much.

“Marco, we’ll see on Wednesday where that stands,” he said. “Still being evaluated right now.”

Based on the reported addition of veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland, there is apparently concern that he could miss time.

Safety Charles Washington left the game with a hamstring issue, which is what caused him to go on injured reserve for most of the season.

Kingsbury said he should be all right.

“Charles is OK,” he said. “He’s still just dealing with that hamstring, but he feels good. He feels like he’s made strides. I think he’s been protecting it a little bit, but he’s played at a high level, and I think he’s managed it well.”

Running back James Conner (heel), receiver Rondale Moore (ankle) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (knee) all missed the game this past week. Kingsbury said nothing has changed with them. They are all day-to-day.

