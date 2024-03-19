CB Kristian Fulton to visit Chargers on Thursday

Free agent cornerback Kristian Fulton, one of the top remaining players at his position, is flying to Los Angeles on Wednesday to eat dinner with Chargers' officials, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Fulton, 25, will stick around Thursday to visit with the team.

He spent his first four seasons with the Titans after they made him a second-round pick.

In his career, Fulton has appeared in 42 games with 37 starts. He has totaled 150 tackles, four interceptions, 25 passes defensed, sack and a forced fumble.