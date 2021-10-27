CB Kevin King, LB Preston Smith questionable for Packers vs. Cardinals

The Green Bay Packers wrapped up their week of practice preparing for their Thursday night game on Thursday against the Arizona Cardinals. They released their final injury report of the week and could get some defensive starters back.

Nobody for the Packers was ruled out of the game.

The details of the injury report is below.

Doubtful

T Dennis Kelly (back)

Kelly did not practice all week. He likely won’t be active. He is a backup tackle, so his absence will not impact the Green Bay offense.

Questionable

CB Kevin King (shoulder, back), LB Preston Smith (oblique)

They were trending toward playing. Both players got limited work all three days of the week.

The rest of the report, non-designated players

LS Hunter Bradley (hand), DT Kenny Clark (ankle), TE Josiah Deguara (finger), CB Rasul Douglas (shoulder), DE Dean Lowry (ankle)

Clark and Lowry were both listed as limited on Monday and Tuesday but were full participants on Wednesday. The rest of the group was listed as full participants all week.

The Cardinals' final injury report

