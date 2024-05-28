CB Kenny Moore named Colts ‘most underappreciated’ player

Sam Monson and Steve Palazzolo of PFF recently discussed the ‘most underappreciated’ players in the AFC South. When they got to the Indianapolis Colts, they chose nickel cornerback Kenny Moore.

Here is what Palazzolo had to say on why Moore was the pick for Indianapolis:

“You’re typical underappreciated slot corner, that’s Kenny Moore. Kenny Moore’s the guy that needs the love from the Indianapolis Colts. Another one of those do-it-all type of slot defenders. Excellent zone feel. Makes plays on the ball, gets dirty in the run game, he’s been the heart of that Colts’ defense over the last couple of years.

“So, any time we can highlight one of those nickel corners that can do everything, have to do it. That’s Kenny Moore for the Indianapolis Colts.”

Moore is entering his eighth season with the Colts and, during that span, has been both durable and reliable. In three of the last four seasons, Moore has played over 1,000 defensive snaps.

As Palazzolo noted, Moore is a very willing run defender and he consistently grades out quite well in that category by PFF’s metrics.

Moore has been a sound tackler, especially over the last few seasons, and has allowed fewer than 10.0 yards per catch in his career. He has recorded at least three interceptions in four seasons and has three years with at least six pass breakups.

Earlier this offseason, GM Chris Ballard called Moore “one of the top nickels” in the NFL.

Moore was a free agent this offseason but was quickly re-signed by the Colts to a three-year deal worth $30 million–making him the highest-paid nickel cornerback in football.

While there are obvious unknowns at the cornerback position for the Colts, mainly who will be starting on the boundary, having Moore in the slot provides some much-needed stability to a unit that needs it.

In addition to Palazzolo and Monson selecting Moore, two other players they brought up were offensive tackles Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire