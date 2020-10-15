CB Kendall Fuller has absolutely been worth the money in Washington

The welcoming party for Washington cornerback Kendall Fuller might have been a bit of a slow burn, with the fan-favorite CB missing the first two weeks of the 2020 season with a knee injury. But we’ve seen that, since he’s been on the field, he’s absolutely lived up to all of the money that he was given to return to D.C. this offseason.

Many people batted an eye when Washington signed Fuller to a four-year, $40 million contract during free agency, but that doesn’t seem to be much of a concern anymore after the performance we’ve seen from the veteran defensive back through three games this season. With three interceptions in those three outings already, he seems to be making good on the money.

Kendall Fuller has been balling‼️: 🔥 4 INTs + PBUs (44.4%, 2nd)

🔥 3 Receptions (33.3%, 1st)

🔥 16.2 Passer rating (2nd) (% of targets, pos. rank)





Fuller has also added six total tackles in that time and provided a spark to the secondary that has been much-needed over the past couple of years.

Going forward, there is an interesting question of whether or not Washington will consider moving Fuller to the safety position, where he played most of his snaps with the Kansas City Chiefs. The safety position is currently one of the biggest holes on the entire Washington roster, and it’s possible that the team could improve greatly in the secondary with the adjustment, instead plugging CB Fabian Moreau and CB Jimmy Moreland out on the edge across from Ronald Darby.

At this point in time, Washington has to be doing whatever they can to make things work, so we’ll see if this is something they go to.