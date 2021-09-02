CB Kelvin Joseph, DT Neville Gallimore among Cowboys moved to short-term IR

The Cowboys continued their personnel shell game on Thursday, changing the official designation on several players as they work to finalize the active squad before Week 1.

According to the team website, six players- cornerback Kelvin Joseph, offensive tackle Josh Ball, wide receiver Malik Turner, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, tight end Sean McKeon, and linebacker Francis Bernard- have been placed on the Injured Reserve/Return list.

That classification is available only to players who were on the active roster; though hurt, all six were on the official 53-man roster when final cuts were made on Tuesday. Now they’ll make a short-term move to the IR-to-Return list, meaning each of them is eligible to come back to the active roster after three weeks.

Such strategic shuffling was all part of the Cowboys’ master plan. With those six active spots open, the Cowboys activated CeeDee Lamb, Damontae Kazee, and Carlos Watkins from the Reserve/COVID list. They also re-signed long snapper Jake McQuaide as expected, and they officially signed veteran running back Corey Clement, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles and a casualty of the New York Giants’ camp cuts this week. Cowboys punter Bryan Anger will “be coming back, probably in 48 hours,” coach Mike McCarthy said on Thursday.

