CB Kelvin Joseph’s buzz is skyrocketing, potential Cowboys fit

As the NFL offseason progresses it will begin to become more and more obvious what the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest needs are going into the draft. Cornerback stands as one of the most glaring needs coupled with the fact that some of the group from last season could be leaving in free agency. There will likely be an influx of outside talent into the position this offseason. Whether that is from the draft, free agency, or a combination of both remains to be seen.

Kelvin Joseph out of Kentucky was a relatively unknown name until a few weeks ago and now the hype surrounding him has begun to take off. Joseph (also known as Bossman Fat) is extremely intriguing because he could end up falling in the Cowboys’ lap at No. 44 overall. Let’s get into why his stock has been skyrocketing recently.

Measurables (Unverified)

Height: 6-foot-1 Weight: 197 pounds

Stats (2020 - Nine Games)

Tackles: 25 Total Tackles, 14 Solo Tackles, 0.5 Tackles For Loss Impact Plays: 4 Interceptions (1 Returned for Touchdown), 1 Pass Deflection

Games Watched

Ole Miss (2020), Florida (2020)

Strengths

Excellent quickness and foot speed, can react to breaks well and closes so well. Oily smooth hips, can turn and run with zero delay. Excellent long speed, showed he could run with anyone downfield and stay on their hip at all times. Such a fluid athlete overall, transitions are quick and can make up for any delays in processing speed. Can play in almost any alignment, looks very good on both sides of the field and has the skillset to play over the slot when needed. Good tackler, wraps up well and shows he is willing to be physical. Good size for the position, good build as well. Stays in phase so well. Recovery speed is one of his best traits, if he is beat he can get back in position in the blink of an eye. Operates well, took a few snaps here and there at safety. Very good eye discipline.

Weaknesses

Isn't as physical as needed at times, will be physical in the endzone but will draw flags, needs to find a happy medium and will need to develop his skills in press. Doesn't often come down to play the run, can make the tackles but will have to be more willing. Inexperience is a concern, instincts can fail him at times, especially on multi-break/hesitation/double moves. Ball skills are unknown, didn't get enough examples of him playing the ball in the air. Looked good in zone but will need to gain more experience. A couple of ugly missed assignments/blown coverages that looked like he was at fault.

Grading

Coverage Skills: 10.5/15 Instincts: 5.5/10 Fluidity: 4/5 Ball Skills: 6/10 Tackling/Run Support: 6/10 Recovery: 5/5 Change of Direction: 4.5/5 Frame: 3.5/5 Versatility: 3.5/5 Consistency: 3.5/5 Round Grade: 6.933/10 (2nd Round Value)

Player Summary

Kelvin Joseph is most likely going to be a late riser during the draft process. Joseph has fantastic foot speed and should end up performing very well at the "combine". He is one of the best corners in recovery and is able to make up for many of the mistakes that his inexperience presents him with. He will misread routes at times or make a play on a route too early but at his level of experience mistakes like this are not a dealbreaker. He has so much room to grow and has all the traits that teams will look for in a potential star corner. There are some round one rumors surrounding him but his sweet spot is on Day 2.

Fit With the Cowboys

Joseph will have a ton of value due to his versatility. His skill set makes him a weapon against any type of receiver and his potential alone could make a team bite in Round 1. There are definitely concerns surrounding his techincal refinement but some of those will be worked out as he gets more reps. His length and quickness would make him a good fit for Dan Quinn's defense. If the Cowboys do choose to pass up on a cornerback at No. 10, Joseph could make the team look very smart if they get him in Round 2. He is an extremely high upside starter who, while not refined, is still more developed than Trevon Diggs was coming out of Alabama. He would be able to slot in on the outside and play almost any role that is asked of him. Building a defense of high upside players is risky but with how good the offense was last season with Dak Prescott at the helm, drafting as many potentially high-impact players should be the ultimate goal. Joseph definitely fits into that category.

