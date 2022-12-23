CB Justin Layne does not report to Panthers after being claimed on Wednesday

Well, it looks like Justin Layne won’t be joining the Carolina Panthers for Christmas.

As announced by the organization on Friday morning, the 24-year-old cornerback has not reported to the team ahead of their Week 16 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Layne was claimed off waivers from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 192-pounder was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third round of the 2019 draft. He served mostly as a special teams piece, totaling 41 combined tackles and a fumble recovery over 43 games between 2019 and 2021.

Layne would be waived by the Steelers prior to the 2022 regular season on Aug. 30. He was then claimed a day later by the New York Giants, whom he played five games for, and was waived again on Nov. 14 before finding his way to Chicago.

As a result of his no-show, Layne has now been placed on the reserve/did not report list and will not be available for tomorrow’s game. Luckily for the Panthers, however, they should be at full strength after returning a clean injury report yesterday.

