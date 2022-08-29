CB Joe Haden refutes rumor about potential return to Steelers

I don’t think there are many Pittsburgh Steelers fans who would complain if Pittsburgh found a way to bring back beloved cornerback Joe Haden. There was a rumor circulating that Pittsburgh is trying to bring Haden back and it is Haden slowing things down.

But Haden took to Twitter in a hurry to make sure everyone knew that was fake news.

Haden spent five seasons with the Steelers and was still among one of the best coverage corners in the NFL when the two sides parted ways. It makes a ton of send to bring Haden back if the price is right to add veteran leadership in addition to talent to the cornerback room.

List

Steelers final 53-man roster projection

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire