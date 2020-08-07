The dam continues to get stronger.

Unrated Florida 5A All-State cornerback Jaylen Martin has committed to Oregon State as announced via his Twitter Friday morning.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me the opportunity to play this sport and receive these blessings," wrote Martin. "Also, I'd like to thank my coaches and people who helped me along the way throughout this process. I want to thank my family and friends for supporting me. With that being said, I will be COMMITTING TO OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY!!!"

The 6'1," 163-pound prospect held offers from Washington State, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas, and more.

[Listen to the latest Talkin' Beavers Podcast with host Ron Callan]

Martin is the ninth commitment for Oregon State in the 2021 class that will be smaller than most class sizes due to a lack of graduating seniors last season.

[RELATED]: Meet the 2021 Oregon State Beavers recruiting class so far

The Beavers have the No. 12 composite recruiting class in the Pac-12, No. 94 nationally, but if you rank it by average recruit the Beavs rank No. 9 in the Pac-12.

You can watch his junior season highlights here.

CB Jaylen Martin commits to the Oregon State Beavers originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest