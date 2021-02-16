CB Jaycee Horn is far cry from consolation prize for Cowboys in 2021 draft

As outlined in last week’s profile onn Patrick Surtain II, the Dallas Cowboys’ cornerback situation is looking rather messy. There are quite a few pieces which won’t be nailed down until after free agency, namely Chidobe Awuzie and Anthony Brown. While Trevon Diggs is on the roster and showed promise, he may not have shown enough for the team to feel comfortable with him as their No. 1 cornerback moving forward.

Enter the top of this cornerback class. Alabama’s Surtain, Caleb Farley from Virginia Tech, and South Carolina Gamecock Jaycee Horn all look like future stars in the NFL if their careers pan out as expected. While the Cowboys are sitting pretty with the No. 10 pick in terms of being able to grab their guy, it is unclear right now whether all three of them will be available when the team is on the clock. Horn seems to be checking in as the third option for most Cowboys fans and analysts but he would be a fantastic get for the organization at the right price.

Measurables (Unverified)

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Height: 6-foot-2 Weight: 205 pounds

Stats (2020 - Seven Games)

Tackles: 16 Total Tackles, 10 Solo Tackles, 1.0 Tackle For Loss Impact Plays: 2 Interceptions, 6 Pass Deflections

Games Watched

Alabama (19), Florida (19), Tennessee (20), Florida (20), Auburn (20)

Strengths

Natural for the cornerback position, excellent in both man coverage and zone, routinely shows fantastic instincts and understanding of route concepts. Mirroring skills are so much fun to watch, really understands how not to waste movement and stay in the receivers' face. Very physical in press, willing to get in the face of his receiver, willing to be physical at the catchpoint and during routes, routinely gets his hand on the ball. Showcases breathtaking ball skills, not thrown at often but doesn't allow catches and shows he can track and make plays on the ball with ease. Excellent when dropping into recovery if he is beat off the line or off a break, knows how to take good angles back to the receiver to make plays. Did very well against Kyle Pitts who is much bigger than him. Ideal size for a corner, can follow teams leading receiver when needed. Moves all over the formation. Willing tackler and shows solid block shedding as a blitzer.

Weaknesses

Long speed is somewhat of a concern, was not asked to cover guys deep very often and got outrun at times. Isn't a top-tier athlete but makes up for it with excellent technique. Can lack effort in the run game at times, is apprehensive to engage. Not asked to make a ton of tackles. Will occasionally misstep but recovers so well. Needs to tone down the physicality at times or will draw more flags.

Grading

Coverage Skills: 14/15 Instincts: 8/10 Fluidity: 3/5 Ball Skills: 8/10 Tackling/Run Support: 6.5/10 Recovery: 4/5 Change of Direction: 3/5 Frame: 4/5 Versatility: 4/5 Consistency: 5/5

Player Summary

Horn played in only seven games before opting out and declaring for the draft. He made his mark in those games though. He dominated Bo Nix in the Auburn game and held his own against Pitts, more than securing his first-round status. Horn isn't a top-tier athlete but more than makes up for those issues with refined technique and fantastic instincts in both man and zone coverage. He can fit almost any scheme and showed he can thrive both on the inside and the outside. There are very few weaknesses in Horn's game and should have an extremely long career in the NFL.

Fit With the Cowboys

While Surtain may be the best fit for new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn's defensive philosophy it should be noted that Jaycee Horn would also make a seamless transition. Horn has a vastly different playstyle than Trevon Diggs who would be across from him. Fans may get frustrated with Horn early in his career as he learns to be less grabby but his natural coverage skills will make him a star later on. He is far more refined that Diggs and like Surtain would take some of the pressure off of Diggs to play at a high level. As of right now it is hard to see Horn being the selection for the Cowboys at No. 10. Farley and Surtain seem to be the preferred options and make more sense for the time being. However, if the Cowboys are looking to trade back into the later teens, Horn would be a home-run pick. If a situation over the next few months develops where Farley and Surtain are going to be off the board, Horn should be given serious consideration.

