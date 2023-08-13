CB Jason Marshall Jr. back and other takeaways from Florida football practice

Florida football held its 11th practice of fall camp on Sunday at the Sanders Practice Fields on a sweltering, 98-degree afternoon.

The Florida Gators are entering their final week of fall camp in preparation of the 2023 season and their opener on Aug, 31 at No. 14 Utah (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). It's the first of five preseason Top 25 ranked teams on UF's schedule. Last season, Florida upset No. 8 29-26 in The Swamp in its season opener.

"Moving forward, our focus is on our practice habits, it's on our self-discipline relative to what is required to be a really good football player at this level," Florida coach Billy Napier said. "And then certainly, the roles are to be determined. You know, we've got really a two-deep here in terms of rotational players. This will be a very, very competitive week as decisions are approaching."

Here are three takeaways from the 15-minute open portion of practice:

Florida Gators QB Jack Miller worked out on the side

Florida redshirt sophomore quarterback Jack Miller worked out on the side with trainers during the open portion of drills, two days after Graham Mertz beat him out of UF's starting quarterback job. Miller, who passed for 180 yards in one start at the Las Vegas Bowl, was held out for precautionary reasons to rest his arm.

With Miller sitting out, walk-on quarterbacks Micah Leon and Parker Leise also got more reps. Leon, the tallest quarterback on UF's roster at 6-foot-5 and 224 pounds, is a transfer from Boyton Beach who has previously suited up at North Carolina State and Connecticut.

UF cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. back at practice, CB Devin Moore still limited

Florida cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. was back as a full participant in practice after sitting out UF's scrimmage with a minor leg injury. UF offensive lineman Lyndell Hudson Jr. (head injury) also was back as a full participant,

Cornerback Devin Moore took part in drills in a non-contact jersey. Other players wearing non-contact jerseys taking part in drills included tight end Arlis Boardingham, defensive lineman Kelby Collins and linebacker Scooby Williams.

UF wide receiver Caleb Douglas makes a nice catch

Florida sophomore wide receiver Caleb Douglas made a nice catch during passing drills, adjusting to make a one-handed grab on a ball thrown slightly behind him by Mertz. Douglas is trying to fend of UF's talented freshman receiving trio of Aidan Mizell, Eugene Wilson III and Andy Jean for playing time,

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: 3 takeaways from Florida Gators football practice