CB Jarrian Jones signs Jaguars’ rookie contract

Jacksonville’s third-round pick from the 2024 NFL draft is under contract as cornerback Jarrian Jones signed his rookie deal with the Jaguars on Saturday, the team announced.

Jones is the fifth member of Jacksonville’s 2024 draft class to sign with the club, following fifth-rounders, cornerback Deantre Prince and running back/return specialist Keilan Robinson, sixth-round kicker Cam Little and seventh-round edge rusher Myles Cole.

Over five college seasons, one with Mississippi State before four with Florida State, Jones accumulated 96 tackles including 5.5 for loss, one sack, five interceptions including one pick-six, 12 pass breakups and one forced fumble. He participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl and NFL combine before the draft.

Although Jones spent most of his college career at outside cornerback (1,263 snaps), he transitioned to nickel corner in 2023 (394 snaps inside compared to 27 outside). He produced more turnovers than in any other season in his career at the new spot, five, leading to his projection as a slot corner with the Jaguars.

“Jarrian’s a guy we’ve been following for a long time at Florida State,” Shrine Bowl director of football operations Eric Galko told Jaguars Wire. “Super talented as he, you know, showed the athleticism at the NFL combine.

“But he took such a major step this year when they asked him to move inside at slot. And he was, whether you use metrics or just watching film, like, I think he was arguably the best nickel cornerback in college football this past year, probably the best in college football.”

