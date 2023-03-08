CB James Bradberry named free agent Cardinals have to sign

NFL free agency begins next week and the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be active. As teams prepare to improve themselves, analysts try to match players with teams.

Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders gives one player that each team should sign in free agency.

The player for the Arizona Cardinals is no surprise. It is Philadelphia Eagles cornerback James Bradberry.

The Cardinals need a No. 1 cornerback; why not give them a player that new coach Jonathan Gannon knows how to use? Don’t let one very high-profile penalty in the Super Bowl overshadow the outstanding year that Bradberry had in Gannon’s Philadelphia defense. Among qualifying cornerbacks, he ranked first with just 4.2 yards allowed per target and second with a 68% success rate in coverage.

The Cardinals supposedly have real interest in Bradberry. He played very well for the Eagles. The Cardinals have both Byron Murphy and Antonio Hamilton entering free agency.

Bradberry would know the defensive scheme and the head coach.

He was named to the All-Pro second team year ago after he had three interceptions and 17 pass breakups.

