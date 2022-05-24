How CB James Bradberry fits the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive schemes

The Philadelphia Eagles filled some holes on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. One of those moves was the acquisition of cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry was a second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2016 and he went on to start all 60 games over four seasons. In 2020, the Giants signed Bradberry as a free agent and he ended up making the Pro Bowl that year. In 2021, he posted 17 passes defensed, two fumble recoveries and a career high four interceptions.

Initially, Bradberry had 11 teams interested and his agents narrowed it down to three teams, from which he chose the Eagles. This is what he said when asked about his decision:

“I looked at the overall scheme, and I think it fit my ability the best. I saw the guys that they put with the D-line, and as a DB, sometimes your best friend is the D-line.”

When it comes to scheme, Bradberry is a long cornerback who excels in zone coverage. Let’s go to the film and dive deeper into how he fits in the Eagles’ defense!

Physicality

Bradberry is known for being a matchup nightmare. He uses his 6-foot-1 frame and physicality to cover the biggest receivers on the field. According to Pro Football Focus, Bradberry is T-6th in the NFL for interceptions (4) and receptions allowed (60).

Even though Bradberry is known for his instincts in zone coverage, his man coverage is solid when defending passes underneath. His anticipation and closing speed match up well against possession receivers.

In the next clip, the Giants are in a two-high safety look with man coverage underneath. Bradberry is lined up across from DK Metcalf who’s running a drag route slightly beyond the first down marker.

At the release, Bradberry knows that he has help over the top, so he stays square when Metcalf closes the cushion. Staying square prevents any separation when Metcalf makes his break. Bradberry see’s the other receiver coming across the field who is intending on disrupting his coverage, so he avoids the pick and still manages to get in front of Metcalf to meet the ball at the catch point.

Bradberry often takes chances to get in between the ball and the defender when he knows that he has help over the top. If he gets good positioning, there is a good chance he can come away with a pass breakup; and if the catch is made, the safeties over the top are able to make a tackle.

Zone instincts

That physicality that Bradberry brings translates very well when he is in zone coverage. His elite mental processing paired with his ball skills make him dangerous when reading the play in the open field.

In the clip below, the Giants are in a Cover-3 defense with Bradberry lined up on the outside. Once he notices that the underneath route is covered by two defenders, he looks at the quarterback who is about to make the throw. Before the ball even leaves his hands, Bradberry jumps the receivers’ slant route over the middle and tips the ball for an interception.

Instead of stepping up and disrupting the catch, the cornerback stays in position. Bradberry’s ball skill instincts are something that he will bring to the Eagles defense, and we should see an immediate difference in the overall coverage.

Disguising coverage

Bradberry’s anticipation and mental processing help him disguise coverages over the middle. Bradberry has been in the league long enough to know that quarterbacks trust their eyes too much and so he often forces them into making questionable throws.

In the clip below, Bradberry is lined up in what it looks like is man coverage, but he is actually in zone. Once the inside slot receiver releases, Bradberry is mirroring him, and Patrick Mahomes sees this.

Dak Prescott knows its zone based on how far off Bradberry is from the outside receiver. A post route over the middle are usually zone beaters, that is, if you are able to place the ball perfectly. Prescott assumes that one of the defenders is going to drop into the endzone covering the deep post, and so he makes his throw to the middle. Bradberry has his eyes on the quarterback the entire time and essentially runs the route for CeeDee Lamb and almost comes away with the interception.

In the first half of the 2021 season, the Eagles ran zone coverage 91% of the time, which was the highest rate in the NFL. The issue was that they didn’t have defensive backs with pure zone instincts to help elevate the play calls.

In the clip below, cornerback, Steven Nelson is backpedaling down field getting into his deep-third zone. While getting into position, he opens his hips, closes, then opens again as he is tracking his opponent downfield. Making it nearly impossible to maintain speed resulting in a touchdown.

When comparing these two cornerbacks drop back into coverage, their mechanics are night-and-day. Too often a defensive back on the Eagles would stick to his position instead of reading the play and following the ball.

In the clip below the Eagles are in Cover-4. Instead of recognizing that the safety is helping with the post route in the endzone, Nelson stays in his zone leaving a receiver wide open over the middle.

Conclusion

Some experts around the league are saying that Bradberry had a down year in 2021, but when we look at the stats, he had one more interception than his prior year and he even added a forced fumble under his belt; only his total tackles declined slightly. The assumption of a regression is only because the Giants defense as a whole. This is why we cannot rely on an “eye test”, but rather stats to back up what we see on film.

In 2020, the Giants were 12th in total yards allowed (349), then dropped to 21st (354) in 2021. In 2020, they were 13th in sacks per game, then they dropped to 25th in 2021. The overall pressure on the quarterback certainly effects the secondary, especially with a player like Bradberry. This is why he mentions the Eagles defensive line when explaining why he made his choice. When Bradberry can drop into zone while the quarterback’s feel pressure, this leaves him open to make plays on the ball.

Within the last two years, Bradberry has had the experience in the NFC East, so there shouldn’t be an adjustment period when the season begins. Slay will be CB1, with Bradberry as CB2 and Maddox should be in the slot.

Bradberry and Darius Slay are the only cornerbacks with 80 passes defended since Bradberry’s rookie season in 2016. If the Eagles continue to play zone defense this upcoming season, Bradberry should have an immediate impact in the Eagles overall defensive production.

