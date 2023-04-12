CB Jamel Dean one of PFF’s top-rated players from 2019 draft class

Highest career grades from players in the 2019 Draft Class pic.twitter.com/6mriquauJG — PFF (@PFF) April 11, 2023

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers recognized CB Jamel Dean’s prowess after extending him in free agency, but they aren’t the only ones.

PFF released its top-graded players from the 2019 draft class so far, and Bucs fans will see a familiar name on the list. Dean is ranked the 10th-highest player from the draft class and he’s the only cornerback on the list.

Dean’s value is quite incredible for Tampa Bay, as he was drafted with the No. 94 pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He’s been quite the producer since then, netting seven picks and 41 passes defended since he’s come in the league. He’ll be playing for the Bucs and showcasing his skills for quite a few more years, as he signed a four-year, $52 million deal at the beginning of free agency.

Dean came out of Auburn and is paired with his former Tigers teammate in Carlton Davis, who was drafted with the No. 63-overall pick the year prior.

