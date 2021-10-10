CB Jalen Mills, OG Shaq Mason among Patriots inactives for Week 5

The New England Patriots will be without a massive amount of starters on Sunday against the Houston Texans. They ruled out four of their five starters on the offensive line by Saturday, with Trent Brown on IR, Shaq Mason out with an injury and Isaiah Wynn and Michael Onwenu on the COVID-19/reserve list.

The Patriots will also be without starting cornerback Jalen Mills. He was among an inactive group which included Mason, tight end Devin Asaisi, cornerback Shaun Wade, outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins and running back J.J. Taylor. That means Rhamondre Stevenson will make his return after getting benched for multiple weeks for fumbling in Week 1.

LB Kyle Van Noy (questionable) LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (questionable) S Kyle Dugger (questionable) K Nick Folk (questionable) CB Jonathan Jones (questionable) had all been listed on the injury report. It appears they will play. The Patriots also elevated defensive back Myles Bryant and offensive linemen James Ferentz, Alex Redmond and Will Sherman from the practice squad to the active roster

The Patriots kick off against the Texans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.

