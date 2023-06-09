CB J.C. Jackson at Chargers OTAs, participating in on-field individual drills

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was on the field going through individual drills at Chargers organized team activities (OTAs) on Friday.

Jackson has been out for the last seven months after suffering a season-ending patellar tendon injury against the Seahawks.

Since then, Jackson has steadily been working his way back to full health, posting videos of him working out on his Instagram. Last month, he said the goal is to be 100% when the season gets here.

After starting his career with the Patriots, Jackson signed a five-year contract worth $82.5 million with Los Angeles last offseason.

Jackson’s first season with the Bolts wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows as he struggled to find his footing in Brandon Staley’s defense, leading to getting benched. And then the injury occurred.

Jackson could boost the Chargers’ defense if he can get back to live-game shape and play like the All-Pro corner he once was with New England.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire