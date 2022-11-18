CB Greg Newsome downgraded to OUT vs. Bills with concussion

A late injury has struck the Cleveland Browns as cornerback Greg Newsome suffered a concussion during practice on Friday. He was listed as questionable but has since been officially ruled out as the Browns travel to Detroit to take on the Buffalo Bills.

Taking on the potent Bills passing attack in a venue that is weather-controlled after the snowstorm in Buffalo, the Browns will be out a prime defensive player. Expect A.J. Green to step into the role Newsome usually takes hold of in the nickel in this game. As the Bills are just as injured, the Browns look to advance to 4-6 on the season.

We have ruled out CB Greg Newsome II for Week 11 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 18, 2022

