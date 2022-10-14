CB Greedy Williams set to make season debut vs. Patriots

With Denzel Ward set to miss Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots, the Cleveland Browns are getting a boost back to their 53-man roster just in time. After returning to practice last week, cornerback Greedy Williams is set to make his season debut.

No official news has dropped yet with the activation of Williams, but his tone in his press conference said it all.

“Everything has been crisp and clean… Just out there making plays and re-establishing myself. I build that trust back with the team, and they see I’m ready. That’s all that matters.” (via Anthony Poisal of Cleveland Browns)

In 2021, Williams was the top cornerback off the bench when the Browns would give nickel and dime looks when nickel Troy Hill was injured. with both Ward and Greg Newsome also missing games a year ago, Williams racked up a total of eight starts. He has started 20 games in two seasons, missing the entire 2020 season as well.

“Very excited… Can’t wait.”

Neither can we, Greedy. And with the injury to Ward, Greedy might be thrust right back into a big role right away.

