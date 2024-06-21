CB Garrett Williams not yet among top slot corners in 2024

The Arizona Cardinals were pleased with the play they got from cornerback Garrett Williams over the second half of last season as a rookie. Drafted in the third round out of Syracuse, he missed the first half of the season recovering from a torn ACL suffered in his final college season. He made his debut in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks and picked off a pass in his NFL debut. He was the team’s top slot cornerback for the rest of the season, although he missed two of the final games with injuries.

While promising and perhaps the best cornerback on the roster over the second half of the season, he did not do enough to be included in the list of top slot cornerbacks in 2024, put together by Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar.

That would be understandable, as the Cardinals’ pass defense was atrocious.

But entering 2024, Williams could be more than just a slot corner. He is projected to be an every-down cornerback and could play both on the boundary and inside.

The hope is that he can improve enough that Farrar will put him on this same list a year from now.

