CB East's Voglesong a rarity in high school football as a linebacker and quarterback

BUCKINGHAM — Dan Voglesong is in his third year as a starting linebacker for Central Bucks East, but this is his first season as the No. 1 quarterback.

High school quarterbacks play defense quite a bit, but usually it's as a free safety — not an inside linebacker.

"Dan is a throwback player," said Patriots head coach John Donnelly. "He is willing and able to do whatever is best for the team. How many players are willing to make close to 10 tackles a game, run the ball on offense and help direct the passing game?"

CB East's Jack Lamb was a first-team All-State selection at linebacker in 2015 while playing quarterback. Central Bucks West's Cooper Taylor excelled as a hybrid linebacker/safety a year ago as a junior but hasn't played defense so far this season after becoming the Bucks' starting QB.

Voglesong hadn't been a quarterback since fifth grade with Lenape Valley in Pop Warner ball or played offense since eighth grade, when he was a tight end with the Romans.

"I had to adapt and learn," said the 6-foot, 190-pound Voglesong.

Having played so much defense, Voglesong said it helps with things like picking up blitzes because he sees linebackers do what he does when he's on that side of the ball.

Video: @CBEastFootball senior Dan Voglesong on his initial reluctance to

play quarterback this season because he thought it would impact his playing time at

linebacker, where he’s a three-year starter. Watch for the story Saturday a.m. @east_cbe @cbeWeThePeople@VoglesongDan pic.twitter.com/Ro5CFpejA8 — Tom Moore (@TomMoorePhilly) September 30, 2023

"I can tell when the linebackers are coming," Voglesong said. "I'm able to see that before I snap the ball."

Voglesong leads the 3-3 Patriots with 45 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, this season after having the most for the 8-3 Patriots in tackles with 90 last season (12 for loss) after being second to Ethan Shine with 59 tackles as a sophomore.

He was splitting reps at free safety as a 10th-grader when the coaches needed a linebacker, so he went into the Week 5 game against Abington and promptly made a tackle behind the line of scrimmage.

"I didn't play free safety after that," he said.

As a quarterback, Voglesong is 35-for-56 passing for 413 yards and four touchdowns with two interceptions in 2023 and is East's second-leading rusher with 47 carries for 211 yards.

"He is also an excellent leader through his words and actions," Donnelly said. "I can’t imagine there are many players that are doing those same things at those positions in the state."

In Friday's 16-14 Suburban One League National Conference home loss to Pennsbury, Voglesong completed 5-of-6 passes for 53 yards and was in the middle of the action on defense, making three tackles on one Falcons' series.

Admittedly "a linebacker first," Voglesong loves being on the weakside because it's simpler than offense and he can just react to what he sees.

"Weekly, there's usually a whole bunch of stuff (as a quarterback) through the scouting report," he said. "On defense, you read where your guard's going and make a play. You're free and fly to the football."

He was a bit reluctant to play quarterback at first because he wondered if would be on the field as much at linebacker. He takes an occasional defensive series off, but running the team as the signal-caller has had a minimal impact on him as a LB.

"I thought my minutes would get cut in half, but I'm still getting to make plays," he said. "I'm just thankful that I can still play defense and run the offense at the same time."

While he'd like to play football at the next level, Voglesong would gladly just become a college student if it doesn't work out that way.

And though he probably won't be a quarterback anymore after this year, he has a newfound appreciation for the position.

"It was definitely difficult at first," Voglesong said. "I've learned to have fun with it and leave everything out there."

Tom Moore: tmoore@couriertimes.com; @TomMoorePhilly

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: CB East's Voglesong plays an unusual combination of football positions