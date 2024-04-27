CB Denzel Ward praises new Browns’ teammate Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State

Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns kicked off their 2024 NFL draft class, selecting in-state product Michael Hall Jr. from Ohio State with the 54th overall pick. Leading up to the draft, former Ohio State corner and Browns star Denzel Ward sang the defensive tackle’s praises and said he hoped Cleveland would pick Hall.

“I hope so, that’s a good player..he’d be a good addition to the team.”

The pick surprised some, including myself, because of the talent they already have in a crowded defensive tackle room. But Ward is spot on. Hall is a very good player and a great addition to a great defensive line.

The team already has a great pass rush, and Hall’s explosiveness and athleticism will make it even better in 2024. The camp battle at defensive tackle and on the defensive line, in general, will be fascinating to watch as the team eventually settles on a 53-man roster.

#Browns CB Denzel Ward said several days ago he was in Andrew Berry's ear about getting another Buckeye in the draft and was asked specifically about now second-round pick Michael Hall Jr "I hope so, that's a good player..he'd be a good addition to the team." Ward got his wish. pic.twitter.com/DCi1eQ1qSK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 27, 2024

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire