CB DeAndre Baker a potential option for the Cardinals

As the Arizona Cardinals assess their roster through the second week of training camp, it remains clear the team will likely be adding a veteran cornerback in the near future.

A potential addition could be cornerback DeAndre Baker, recently released by the Kansas City Chiefs, whom the Cardinals in Week 1 of the regular season. Baker is a former first-round draft pick.

The Chiefs added a ton to their cornerback room this offseason, highlighted by first-round selection Trent McDuffie. There just didn’t seem to be room for Baker on the roster.

Baker was the 30th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, taken a few picks before the 33rd pick, Byron Murphy. After an up-and-down rookie season with the Giants, he was arrested on armed robbery charges which put him on the Commissioner’s List.

These charges were dropped and Baker signed with the Kansas City Chiefs, where he spent the last two seasons. The former first rounder did not find a role as a full time starter, appearing in eight games last year and having one start.

Perhaps the Cardinals view the 24-year-old as a high-upside player who could help their thin cornerback room. With his charges dropped, a former first round pick at a position of need is hitting the open market.

Baker posted a 60 PFF rating last season and played was a contributor on special teams. Should the Cardinals kick the tires on the No. 30 overall pick?

List

Cardinals 53-man roster prediction after 2 weeks of training camp

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Story originally appeared on Cards Wire