CB David Long downgraded Thursday for Rams

The Los Angeles Rams, the Arizona Cardinals’ Week 3 opponent at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, were hoping to get improvement in their injury situation in the secondary.

It was the opposite.

One of their starters was downgraded and another defensive back was a new addition to their injury report Thursday.

In all, the Rams had four players missing practice and one limited on Thursday. The details of their Thursday injury report are below.

Did not participate

OL Brian Allen (knee), WR Van Jefferson (knee), CB Cobie Durant (hamstring), CB David Long (groin)

Allen missed for the second straight day and that seems to suggest that Coleman Shelton will get the start at center this weekend.

Jefferson is not expected to practice all week.

Durant missed for the second straight day, but the bigger issue is Long.

With Troy Hill on injured reserve, Long now becomes the No. 2 cornerback. However, after being limited in practice Wednesday, he did not get any work Thursday. That would mean pushing Robert Rochell in to the No. 2 role.

Limited participation

S Jordan Fuller (hamstring)

Fuller, a safety who gets playing time in the defensive rotation, was a new addition to the injury report. If the injury happened after the start of Thursday’s practice and he doesn’t participate Friday, it will be tough for him to play.

Full participation

DT Aaron Donald (Wednesday rest)

Donald is not hurt but was listed as a full participant after being given the day off on Wednesday.

Cardinals' Thursday injury report

Did not participate

TE Tray McBride (personal)

WR Rondale Moore (hamstring)

LB Zeke Turner (ankle)

Limited participation

RB James Conner (ankle)

DL J.J. Watt (calf)

Full participation

WR Andy Isabella (back)

CB Trayvon Mullen (toe)

